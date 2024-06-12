The AirPods Pro with USB-C is $59 Off

Get an amazing deal with the AirPods Pro updated with a newer charging case. Today, the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C charging is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

If the AirPods Pro could be improved, then there’s the updating of its charging case. With USB-C, you can now use any cable that supports it to charge your AirPods Pro case, resulting in longer battery life. Inside is an H2 chip that produces deeper and more immersive sounds and intelligent noise canceling. The custom-built driver works on any audio content, from music to podcasts and everything in-between.

Each audio accessory comes with four silicone tip sizes that offer all-day comfort. You get to choose from Adaptive Audio or Transparency mode depending on what you need. Of course, with an Apple product you can expect the AirPods Pro to last a long time. Get it today!