AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro with USB-C is $59 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

Get an amazing deal with the AirPods Pro updated with a newer charging case. Today, the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C charging is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

If the AirPods Pro could be improved, then there’s the updating of its charging case. With USB-C, you can now use any cable that supports it to charge your AirPods Pro case, resulting in longer battery life. Inside is an H2 chip that produces deeper and more immersive sounds and intelligent noise canceling. The custom-built driver works on any audio content, from music to podcasts and everything in-between.

Apple AirPods Pro

Each audio accessory comes with four silicone tip sizes that offer all-day comfort. You get to choose from Adaptive Audio or Transparency mode depending on what you need. Of course, with an Apple product you can expect the AirPods Pro to last a long time. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple showcases developer resources in line with upcoming WWDC
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might bring Apple passwords
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s AI boost tentatively called ‘Apple Intelligence’
1 Min Read
Dark Mode
Home screen dark mode to launch in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Big Fish
Apple launches new ‘Big Fish’ ad
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air models appear in refurbished section
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might introduce emoji as iMessages reply
1 Min Read
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
4 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Get $200 Off on the 2024 M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV Netflix
Apple TV Netflix might have a redesign soon
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games are being added to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Lost your password?