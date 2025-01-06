The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has everything you need for an immersive audio experience. Today, it’s down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The wireless earbuds now have USB-C charging and up to 30 hours of playback with the case. Just recently, the AirPods Pro 2 supports Hearing Test and Hearing Protection aside from the standard Pro features like Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation. The H2 chip ensures crystal-clear calls and little to no distortion on the music front, and if that’s not enough there’s also Personalized Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support for select movies, shows, and songs.

The case itself is more capable, boasting several improvements such as a lanyard loop, built-in speakers, and Precision Finding functions. Controlling the AirPods is just as easy, if not made more intuitive using Touch Control and Siri Interactions. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!