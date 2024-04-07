The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $50 Off

Apple’s AirPods Pro line is the gold standard when it comes to high quality music in earbuds form. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case is down to just $199 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 is made for the daily commute, featuring a wireless ear bud setup with Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio. Choose among the three options depending on whether you want to be aware of what’s going on around you or if you simply want to immerse yourself in the content. Adaptive Audio is a smart tech that blends the two and offers a balanced listening experience.

With the USB-C charging case you can expect up to 30 hours even with ANC enabled. Playback functions are covered by the touch control stem for unmute, mute, answering and ending calls, and switching between listening modes. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C case today!