AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro line is the gold standard when it comes to high quality music in earbuds form. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case is down to just $199 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 is made for the daily commute, featuring a wireless ear bud setup with Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio. Choose among the three options depending on whether you want to be aware of what’s going on around you or if you simply want to immerse yourself in the content. Adaptive Audio is a smart tech that blends the two and offers a balanced listening experience.

Apple AirPods Pro

With the USB-C charging case you can expect up to 30 hours even with ANC enabled. Playback functions are covered by the touch control stem for unmute, mute, answering and ending calls, and switching between listening modes. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C case today!

