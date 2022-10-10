The First Generation AirPods Pro is $79 Off

Today is a great time to snap up the first generation AirPods Pro because it’s slashed at $79 off. The price of the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is down to just $169.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The original AirPods Pro is no slouch in the audio department. Aside from Adaptive EQ for a customized listening experience and the ability to listen or block out external sounds (via Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, respectively), you gain Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and take your favorite music to another level with supported songs on Apple Music.

The Bluetooth headphones is water and sweat resistant as well, which means you can bring it with you as you progress through your fitness routine. The charging case can be juiced by wirelessly via MagSafe, and you get more than 24 hours listening time in total. Grab the discounted AirPods Pro today!