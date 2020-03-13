The new Apple Ad Highlights AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation

Today Apple showcased one of their best devices, the new AirPods Pro on the official YouTube channel. Apple gave the new ad the title, “Snap.” It is a two-minute video that involves a woman navigating a bus city while taking advantage of the features of the new Air Pods Pro like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

According to Apple, the new AirPods Pro offer unprecedented control. Apple explains the two new features by saying, “Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode to interact with the world around you.”

Back in October 2019, Apple released the newer AirPods Pro. It had several improvements and new features such as active noise cancelation, water resistance, sweat resistance, better sound quality, and also a good ear design as compared to previous Air Pods. Currently, you can buy the AirPods Pro for $249 in the United States and the regular Air Pods for $199.

Last week there was a rumor that a new AirPods Pro will enter the market later in 2020. However, there were no details. Now, that Apple shared the ad, it is clear that these new and improved AirPods are coming soon. These AirPods will have the transparency mode and active noise cancellation feature like never before.