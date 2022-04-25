The new Apple AirPods Pro continues to remain at its all-time low

The new AirPods Pro has been up for sale for a special deal for the last 7 days now. Currently, it costs $249 at the Apple Store to purchase one. However, Amazon is giving it away for just $174. Meaning that those who are interested in buying one today can save $74.

Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are the newest version of Apple’s popular wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and a new design. It’s available in white and comes with a wireless charging case.

It uses two microphones to cancel out background noise. One is located on the outside of the earbud, and the other is inside the ear canal.

This allows the AirPods Pro to adjust the level of noise cancellation based on your environment.

It also features a transparency mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings while still wearing the earbuds. This is ideal for times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, such as when you’re walking or running.

The AirPods Pro have a new design that is more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The earbuds feature an interchangeable silicone tip that helps create a seal in your ear.

This helps to improve sound quality and prevents the earbuds from falling out. The AirPods Pro are also sweat and water-resistant, making them ideal for working out or listening to music in the rain.