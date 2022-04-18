The new Apple AirPods Pro price drops to an all-time low

By James Patterson
AirPods Pro

The all-new Apple AirPods Pro is now available for the lowest price in history. The AirPods Pro originally costs $249 at the Apple Store, and Amazon is giving it away for just $174. Therefore, you get to save 30% or $74 on this special deal. The offer is valid for today and is expected to end in the next few hours.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro $249.00 $197.00 Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the newest addition to Apple’s lineup of wireless earbuds. They were released on October 30th, 2019 and feature Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and a new design.

It has a new design that is different from the original AirPods. The biggest change is the addition of silicone ear tips in three different sizes. This allows for a better fit and improved sound quality. It also features Active Noise Cancellation. This feature uses two microphones to cancel out background noise.

They also have a Transparency mode. This mode allows you to hear your surroundings while still listening to music. They come with a charging case, Lightning to USB-C cable, and documentation.

James Patterson

James Patterson is an Editor at iLounge. He has written about technology and lifestyle for over 15 years, including news, reviews, and in-depth guides. He has a degree in journalism from the University of Birmingham.
