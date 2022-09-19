The Newest AirPods Pro 2 Gets a $9 Drop

Apple’s recently-launched AirPods Pro 2 is a new and shiny earbud with several quality of life improvements not seen on its predecessors.

Today, it’s down to just $240 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The second iteration of the AirPods Pro has the usual features such as Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency and Spatial Audio. Touch control lets you change playback, answer and adjust volume as necessary. Furthermore, it’s a good workout and lifestyle companion, thanks to the water and sweat resistance.

The MagSafe compatibility and speaker are nice additions, and you can activate Siri for hands-free controls. The whole package comes with multiple ear tips for a customized fit. A single full charge lasts 4.5 hours, and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the newest AirPods Pro yet, now is the time. You get a nice $9 discount and a high-quality earbud you can call your own. Buy it today!