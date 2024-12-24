AirPods Pro

The next AirPods Pro 3 might detect heart rate

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 3

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the next-generation AirPods Pro might have temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring functions.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 is ready for the heart rate technology, which is currently in ‘early development’. The function can be used for both fitness and health aspects and without needing an Apple Watch. Apple mentioned that heart rate was less accurate on the AirPods than the Apple Watch, but the difference wasn’t very far off, hence the earbuds’ viability. It’s worth noting that the yet-to-be-released Powerbeats Pro 2 will have heart rate function for workouts and connect to gym equipment to provide data.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple said that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have a 2025 release, but did not mention when the AirPods Pro 3 will debut. The Cupertino-based company said small cameras might be built into the AirPods to power AI features.

