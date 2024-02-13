The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off

Apple often hands out discounted deals on several AirPods products. Today, the 2nd Gen AirPods pro is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The second iteration of the AirPods Pro offers a richer and more immersive experience, thanks to the H2 chip and custom-built driver. High notes are full and the bass can be heard in stunning definition. To complement this, Apple has made each earbud have Active Noise Cancellation technology so you can focus on the dialogue or music. On the other hand, there’s Transparency Mode so you won’t have to take the AirPods out of your ears to listen around you.

A single full charge can last up to 6 hours, while the charging case offers up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. It’s also water, sweat, and dust resistant and can take a good deal of daily wear and tear. Buy the discounted 2nd Generation AirPods Pro today!