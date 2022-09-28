Unboxing Video of AirPods Pro 2nd Gen surfaces online

A YouTube video of the upcoming second generation AirPods Pro 2 has recently surfaced online.

Although the AirPods Pro 2 is set to launch on Friday, some of the media have already had time to see the earbuds in action. The YouTube unboxing video does not add anything new to the table, but it does provide an experience- at just under 2 minutes in length, viewers get treated to all the components as well as the earbud itself.

The AirPods Pro 2nd generation box includes a lanyard look, silicone ear tips, the charging case with speakers for Find My, a Lightning to USB-C charging cable and the AirPods Pro. It’s worth noting that the XS size eartips are sold separately for $7.99 at Apple.com.

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro sports a longer battery life, improved audio, the ability to adjust volume by swiping and more. It’s priced at $249 in the US.