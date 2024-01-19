Year of the Dragon AirPods Pro launches

A new special edition AirPods Pro has launched in line with the Year of the Dragon.

Advertisements

Apple has recently released limited second-generation AirPods Pro in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The special AirPods Pro will have an engraving themed for the Year of the Dragon and will appear on Apple.com for Macao, Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. In South Korea, the engraving remains the same in line with the region’s Year of the Blue Dragon event.

The USB-C charging case will have a prominent dragon engraving and the box that comes with the earbuds will have a red dragon printed on it. Aside from the special markings, the specifications and features of the second-generation AirPods Pro will mostly be the same. Apple recently had a limited Year of the Dragon AirTag launch in Japan to celebrate the Japanese New Year. Apple has also offered special-themed products in Asian countries before.