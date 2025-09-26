AirPods Pro

Yearly Back To School Promo Now Includes New AirPods Pro 3

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s yearly promo “Back to School” will be concluding soon, so college students should think about getting a new iPad or Mac now if they want to receive a new pair of AirPods. The promo will run only until September 30, which will be on Tuesday.


Qualified staff in education and students in college can get a free pair of AirPods 4 that has ANC when they buy an iPad or Mac that is eligible for the promo in the United States. Apple has included the new AirPods Pro 3 in the promo, and students can buy it for $70 instead of the normal price of $179 once they buy an eligible device.

There are other accessories available in the promo if you want something else, like a Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil Pro. There is also a 10% educational discount for certain iPad and Mac models which Apple provides year-round. The promo is available in Singapore, Mexico, Canada, the UAE, and in India until next week, Tuesday, and some countries like France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the U.K have the promo running until next month, and will end on October 21st.


