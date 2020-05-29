Apple saw strong AirPods sales in Q1 2020

Apple continues to grow in the wearables market as it releases new products every few months. A new research shows that in the first quarter of 2020, Apple saw a huge growth in terms of sales in the wearables sector.



AirPods and Beats products are the driving force of Apple’s continuous growth in the field of wearables. Of course, it’s not just the AirPods and Beats hardware but also includes the Apple Watch.



Apple reportedly shipped a whopping 21.2 million wearable products in the first quarter of 2020 (Jan-March). The products include the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats products – they grabbed a massive 29.3% share of the wearables market. Last year, Apple sold 13.3 million units of its wearable products. This year’s sales show a 59.9% increase in the Apple wearable products shipped compared to the same quarter of last year.



Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager for IDC Mobile Device Tracked said, “Consumers were clamoring for these sophisticated earpieces not only for the ability to playback audio but also to help them increase productivity, as many of them were forced to work from home and sought ways to reduce surrounding noise while staying connected to their smartphones and smart assistants.”



According to IDC, the sales of Apple Watch fell but the overall sales increased because of the popularity of AirPods. Last year, Apple released the more expensive and more feature rich AirPods Pro for $249 which has received largely positive reviews from the tech community. Also, the higher price does not appear to have stopped people from clamoring to buy the expensive wireless earphones.



The Chinese company Xiaomi took the second place in the wearables market with a market share of 14%. The company shipped 10.1 million units of its wearable products – a whopping 56.4% year-over-year increase.

