AirPods Studio enter mass production, reports DigiTimes

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual developers conference WWDC on the 22nd of June. Unlike the previous years, this year’s event will completely take place virtually on the internet. Due to the ongoing coronavirus global crisis, major companies have decided to hold their events online – attendees will be able to stream the event which will be the case with WWDC.





At WWDC 2020, Apple is expected to unveil the next version of iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and iPadOS. However, it looks like this year, Apple will not only be unveiling new softwares but also, a new hardware product altogether. Various sources including DigiTimes reported that Apple is working on bringing their over-the-ear headphones to the market in the near future.



A new report by DigiTimes states that the over-the-ear headphones have entered production – right before the month of WWDC. The noted Apple leakster Jon Prosser confirmed that the Apple headphones will be named “AirPods Studio”.



As Apple is likely to accelerate dropping its wired earphones, the vendor will resume normal shipments for AirPods 2 in the second half of the year and its new over-ear headphones, dubbed ‌AirPods Studio‌, has also kicked off production, all securing growth momentum for rigid-flex boards suppliers for the devices, including Unitech Printed Circuit Board and Compeq Manufacturing



Prosser also added that the headphones will cost $349 and pack features like active noise cancellation. Apple is reportedly embracing the “AirPods” branding for its over-the-ear headphones as well to build on the success of its wireless earbuds.



AirPods are considered the best all-round wireless earphones as they are easy to use, connect, and sound decent for the price. They may not be the best in the industry but none of the other earphones offer the same seamless experience as AirPods – thanks to Apple’s tight integration of products.

