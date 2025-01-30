News

AirPods will potentially use infrared cameras

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple is looking into the concept of adding cameras to their AirPods. It’s possible that they will be adding tiny cameras, but there is no stated purpose for them doing so, and rumors are circulating that the cameras will act as infrared sensors instead of being utilized for taking pictures.

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, also matches this report as he states that Apple will be mass producing the AirPods featuring infrared cameras by the time 2026 comes. The component will possibly function ike how the Face ID Receiver on the iPhone does and will provide an improved experience with spatial audio when used with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

implementation of infrared cameras could allow gesture control in the air, permitting device interaction with movements of the hand. If the rumor that it will be mass-produced follows through, then we may see a release in the same year or in 2027.

