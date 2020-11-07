The AirPods wireless charging case is now only $65

Is your original AirPods case broken? Do you want to have the convenience of getting a case with wireless charging capability?

Your prayers are answered. Today, the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is down to just $64.99 from its original price of $79 on Amazon. You get $14.01 in savings or roughly 18% off.

Since it’s an official Apple product you don’t have to worry about quality and durability. It’s a welcome upgrade if you’re still using a wired charger, and the case is compatible with 1st gen AirPods and later. With the money saved you can use either a Lightning connector or charging mat to juice up the internal batteries.

If having to find a cable every time you want to charge your AirPods is an issue then you’ll want to get the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. The good news is that you can save about $15 by buying it today!