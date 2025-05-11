AirPods with camera might have a 2027 debut

Apple might soon introduce a new Apple Watch and AirPods that have a built-in camera, as per Bloomberg.

A new chip, called ‘Nevis’, is being developed for the Apple Watch, while the chip for the AirPods is called ‘Glennie’. It’s believed that Apple intends to have them ready by 2027, and if it’s early in the year, then the devices could launch a few months after. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned just last year that Apple was planning to add infrared cameras for enhanced spatial audio to the AirPods, as well as the Vision Pro and other devices. The cameras could then ‘identify’ hand movements and activate gesture control.

The inclusion of a camera in an Apple Watch might suggest added Visual Intelligence functions, placed beside the Digital Crown or in the screen area. Despite suggestions that the camera could be used for FaceTime or photos, it could be for AI and to provide visual data.