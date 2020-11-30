AirPods with Wireless Case Drops to $140

It seems that Black Friday is not done yet, as the Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case has dropped to an amazing price tag of $139.98 on Amazon. Normally $199, you get almost $60 on the deal.

AirPods with wireless case is the best soluton for those who have an iPhone or iPad and want to charge up their earbuds with little to no cables involved. Being a wireless case you can just get a wireless charger accessory, and voila! instant convenience.

The AirPods speak for themselves. Made of high quality material and the H1 chip, you experience low latency and wireless audio connection while playing games, listening to music or watching Apple TV+ or Netflix.

Connect once and you won’t have to pair it ever again. The AirPods is smart enough to automatically connect to the device you want to use it with. Plus, a single full charge can last more than 24 hours of playback and listening time.

Get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $139.98 today!