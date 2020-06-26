AirPods with wireless charging case drops to $169

Amazon offers some amazing discounts on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. The original price is $199 but when you buy it on Amazon you get $34 off. So hurry up as there are only a few left in the stock. Buy the AirPods with Wireless Changing case before the stock ends now available for $165.

Apple AirPods

The Apple AirPods is one of the best earphones that you can have. The quality is sublime and the comfort level is also great. These earphones automatically turn on when you put on the ears. Also, these are easy to set up with all your Apple devices.

You can quickly pair them with iPhone, iPad, and iPod, etc. thanks to the H1 headphone chip. The AirPods comes with a wireless charging case. Now you can charge the AirPods with the wireless charging case which is included in the price.

You can charge the AirPods inside the case with the wireless Qi-compatible charging mat or the lightning connector which is also included in the box. It is a highly intelligent product now you can use Siri to get access. Now enjoy rich and high-quality audio with a huge discount. Buy it before the deal ends.