Airport baggage handler caught by AirTag

A baggage handler working for an airport company has been caught red-handed, thanks to Apple’s tracking device.

Giovanni De Luca, airline subcontractor and employee of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport was arrested for grand theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On August 11, the airport’s security unit conducted an investigation and tried to find out the baggage thefts that started happening in July.

A traveler reported a missing luggage in July, but she did put an Apple AirTag in and saw that it was brought to Kathy Court in Mary Esther. Authorities did some searching and found out that an employee named Giovanni De Luca. Then on August 9, another report came in from another traveler, this time reporting more than $15k worth of lost jewelry and items.

De Luca now faces two counts of grand theft, with Sheriff Eric Aden saying that the arrest was done due to the teamwork by the airport, the investigators and the Airport Security.