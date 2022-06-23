Airport cargo workers in Miami face jail time over electronics theft

Miami-Dade police have arrested two Cargo Handling Airport Services workers for stealing Apple products worth $21k.

Miami authorities reviewed CCTV footage taken on May 1 due to a reported theft in LATAM Airlines. They found two workers putting cargo boxes into a rolling trash bin and concealing the goods with nets.

The report stated that the two men, Gonzalez Torres and Duardo Vera put the trash bin along a wall and began taking out boxes that contained electronic products.

A total of $21,728.35 were thought to have been stolen and consists of 20 iPhones, 30 AirPods Pro and AirPods, five MacBook Pros and a charging cable. The boxes contained around $15k worth of electronics but the recipient filed another $6k worth of Apple products stolen with varying dates.

The electronics were to be shipped to logistics company DB Schenker and to its offices in Chile. Both men have been charged with organized schemes to defraud and grand theft.