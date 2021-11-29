Apple is trying to revive AirPower, suggests new report

Apple unveiled the multi-device charging wireless pad named ‘AirPower’ at the iPhone X event in 2017. However, the company never actually released the product in the market due to technology limitations.

A new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that Apple is actually working on a new wireless charging mat product that could charge three devices at a time. The new wireless charger could reportedly include short and long-distance wireless technology that could enable Apple devices to charge each other.

Product scrapped due to tech limitations

AirPower had been scheduled to release sometime in 2018. In 2019, Apple confirmed that it had cancelled the AirPower wireless charging pad product completely. While other companies have already introduced multi-device wireless chargers, Apple could introduce something more intuitive, something which it is known for.

Bloomberg had reported on the new AirPower like product being under works, earlier this year. It also detailed that Apple was actually experimenting with a true wireless charging pad – something that would send power over the air to devices. However, the report also added that such a wireless technology is likely years away from seeing the light of day.

Apple revolutionized the wireless accessories industry by introducing AirPods. The company’s moves were very well planned and very well executed. The wireless earbuds AirPods were released alongside the iPhone 7 which ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. As a result, many other companies followed suit and started promoting wireless accessories more than they likely would have.

AirPods are known for their simplicity and ease of use. The wireless earbuds produce rich sound for the price, run effortlessly, and decent microphone quality. Similarly, if Apple can successfully create a new wireless charging technology, it could easily set a new standard. The company is known for being late to the party but always comes with the best gift.