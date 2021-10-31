AirPrint From Your iPhone and Save $30 with the Canon All-in-One Wireless Printer

Traditional printers usually need a cable, which can be tedious if you’re using multiple devices. Wireless printing technology solves that, but then Canon takes it a step further with its AiO Wireless Printer. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

AirPrint gives iPhone users the ability to print virtually every supported content wirelessly from their device. This convenience also works, albeit differently via the PRINT app or the Mopria. You can print square photos from social media or your device and edit with the Creative Park and PhotoPrint Editor app.

Instead of the usual buttons there’s an OLED screen from where you can navigate. It’s perfect for all settings, including work from home, gaming or document-related procedures. 23% off is a huge plus especially if you’re considering upgrading to a wireless printer, so make sure to check out the Canon AiO Wireless Printer today!