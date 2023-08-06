AirTag 2 might see a 2025 launch

Rumors have surfaced online about a second-generation AirTag appearing in 2025.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first iterated that there would be a new AirTag model if the tracker ‘were a hit’. Kuo then repeated his prediction after the AirTag saw a resounding success, but then claims that he’s not basing the report from supply chain sources. The analyst then said that the AirTag 2 might have a 2024 window release.

Apple could launch the AirTag 2 in 2025. Tons of new features, including “3D Precision Finding”. 2024 estimates are a bit early according to sources. pic.twitter.com/etSGzkiupa — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 4, 2023

A new leak provides a claim that the 2024 window ‘is early’- LeaksApplePro mentioned that according to multiple sources, the Apple tracker will arrive in 2025. He further said that the AirTag 2 will have ‘tons of new features’, which include 3D precision finding. The leaker did not provide any more details on 3D precision finding, but it does connect with Kuo’s prediction that the new-generation tracker will have integration support with the Vision Pro.

LeaksApplePro doesn’t have the best track record, so the rumor may be unlikely to happen.