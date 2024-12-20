AirTag 2 offers longer range and speaker that’s harder to remove 

A second-gen AirTag could potentially be released next year, featuring a longer range to track items and more secure built-in speakers for enhanced safety.

The new AirTag will use the Ultra Wideband second generation chip Apple has designed, which was released with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and iPhone 15, boosting the range up to 3x the first generation chip. Precision Finding is available on the iPhone 15 and 16, a feature that can help you locate your friends in crowded places and up to 200 feet or 60 meters away.

Gurman reports that the AirTag 2 is expected to be released mid-next year, and that other than a longer range, the speaker built in the AirTag will be harder to remove to improve safety. The accessory won’t undergo any big design changes during the update. It has been more than 3 years since the first generation AirTag was released.