AirTag Companion Spigen Rugged Armor Case is Down to a New Low

Give your Apple AirTag the protection it deserves to live a lifetime. Today, the Spigen Rugged Armor Case Keychain Ring is down to just $18.99 from its original price of $23 on Amazon.

The tough and rugged case serves as a stalwart first line of defense for your item tracker. A stainless steel carabiner and zinc alloy allows you to tack on your AirTag to your wallet, bag, key and even dog collar. Furthermore, the case doubles as a bottle opener and comes in handy.

Spigen’s armor case is specially designed to conform and fit your Apple AirTag and eliminates wiggle room and potential escapes. It’s lightweight enough that you can get dependable protection without being encumbered too much.

$4 doesn’t seem to be too much of a discount, but since you’ll be needing a case anyway you might as well give it a go. Buy the Spigen Armor Case for Apple AirTag today!