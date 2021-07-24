AirTag helps in finding NY User’s wallet

Apple’s AirTags has played a large role in finding a lost wallet in the busy NYC subway.

Brooklyn resident William Liu reported a lost wallet after he rode the subway on Metropolitan G at around 4 in the morning. He mentioned that it may have slipped out during the commute. As soon as he realized it, Liu activated the Find My app, which told him that his wallet was in Church avenue station.

Liu then traversed to the station and spoke with the MTA staff regarding a lost wallet. One recommended that he go to the dispatcher’s office, to which his iPhone alerted him to the Precision Finding feature.

The tracker pointed him to the booth, where they found the wallet in a drawer. Liu was happy with the results and praised the AirTags’ ability to precisely find lost items. Without it, the chances would have been slim to none.