AirTag owners sue Apple for making ‘Unsafe Device’

Apple’s tracking device has recently been the target of a lawsuit.

Two women in San Francisco claim that the Apple AirTag is unsafe because it can be used to stalk other people. The lawsuit, filed at a San Francisco federal court, alleges that the device was used by an ex-boyfriend to discover a woman’s whereabouts. In another, the AirTag was placed in a backpack to track a child’s movements.

Apple introduced several anti-stalking features, such as a notification that shows a nearby AirTag, the lawsuit claims that the feature is largely inadequate. The product ‘does little’ to warn individuals about the device and how it tracks them, the statement says.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money and represent those ‘who have been and who are at risk of stalking’.

Apple’s tracking device has had its share of news, from luggage thieves to tracking stolen vehicles. The product costs $29 at Apple.com and Apple Stores.