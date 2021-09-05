AirTag project designers get commemorative gifts

Apple employees who worked on the design of the AirTags were presented with a special item- a commemorative case with six AirTag trackers forming a circle and surrounding an AirTag cover. The trackers have the designers’ signatures and the cover has the Apple logo.

The displays were presented to Nicole Ryan, de Jong, Marcel van Os, Corey Wang, Arian Behzadi and Christine Franco.

In similar news, Apple employees also received rewards for completing their ‘Close Your Rings’ challenge for the year. The items are three black towels that have the Activity rings logo on them. It’s the 5th year anniversary for the Activity Challenge, which encourages users to stay healthy and follow the activity goals in the Apple Watch to get gifts and pins.

In previous anniversaries Apple workers were given special Apple Watch bands and a black t-shirt that has the Activity rings emblazoned on it for completing the year’s challenge.