AirTag reveals location of carjacked vehicle in Washington

Multiple AirTags helped a family recover their car after the vehicle got carjacked.

A Washington, D.C. family was featured in a recent ABC7 News after having their car stolen. Fortunately for them, there were several AirTag devices hidden. Sean Setter said in an interview that a man came up to him as he was unloading and revealed a gun, then demanded the keys and sped away with the family car.

The Setter family had the vehicle on their radar, courtesy of the AirTags that were being tracked with the iPhone. The car thief discovered Sean’s iPhone and also the keyring AirTag, but didn’t notice the one that was hidden. Police were quickly able to find the vehicle but not after getting involved in a shootout.

Post-recovery, the car was deemed totaled due to the ‘wear and tear; it suffered. Police made the arrest on the same day the incident took place.