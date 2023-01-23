AirTag saves dog caught in California flooding

Apple’s AirTag has garnered a number of rescue stories from people, but this time the tracking device saved the life of a dog in danger.

The ABC 7 recently reported that an incident in San Bernardino where a flood was taking place. Emilie Brill, the owner of an 18-month-old Australian Shepherd dog, watched as her dog got away from her and was swept away in a flood control basin. Luckily, Seamus, the dog had an AirTag attached to his collar, which led to firefighters tracking and eventually finding him inside an access tube.

The local fire department mentioned that Seamus had both an ID tag and AirTag on him, which helped rescuers to find Brill’s pet and get him quickly reunited with the owner. A similar incident happened in Florida, where an AirTag was used to track and retrieve the runaway dog. However, Apple says that using an AirTag on a pet is not recommended.