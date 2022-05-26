AirTag saves skier from experiencing lost equipment

Blogger and ski enthusiast Ross Feinstein recounted how his AirTag saved his skiing equipment from being lost in a flight.

The Points Guy writer mentioned that he went on a trip to France with two checked bags that contain skiing gear.

After checking in, Feinstein received an alert regarding separated baggage and confirmed that it went to the plane. However, while on a connecting flight he didn’t see his bags and checked them via the Find My app.

Feinstein then discovered that the bags were left at the arrival gate instead of being taken to baggage claim. The airline staff moved quickly and tried to locate and bring the bag back to its rightful owner. In minutes, he was reunited and brought the luggage with him on the connecting flight to France.

Feinstein mentioned in his post that he might have reported a lost luggage and arrived without his ski gear if not for his AirTag.