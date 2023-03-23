AirTag stops potential grand theft auto in Chicago

CWBChicago recently reported a foiled car theft attempt with an AirTag.

The news said that a carjacking attempt failed when the suspect discovered the vehicle to run on a manual transmission. He did not know how to drive a stick and carried the victim’s keys which had an AirTag.



Andrew Moran, 25, said that he was told to steal the car or he would be killed. The woman believed Moran had a gun and got out, then she attempted to call the police via a nearby store. Moran was unable to drive the Audi A3, and fled as soon as he heard the police sirens. There was video footage of the incident because of surveillance cameras in the area.

Moran hopped on a train but didn’t know the car keys had an AirTag attached. Authorities tracked the suspect via the AirTags in the Find My app and finally brought him into custody.