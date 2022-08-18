AirTag tracks the travels of a lost luggage in Portugal

A couple who went on vacation got to see their luggage go on a trip to Portugal.

A TikTok user showed how her boyfriend’s lost luggage had taken a tour in Portugal, courtesy of an attached AirTag. The upload has gone viral and has been viewed more than 800,000 times.

The title of the video is ‘when your luggage sees more of Portugal than you’ and ends with the luggage being recovered.

The online video showed how the luggage went on a 5-day trip to famous landmarks and spots. It was moved to a beach, then a coast and Lisbon. After a few days the luggage went to a house, a warehouse, to the Sea of Straw and at the Toronto airport.

When the AirTag luggage was recovered it seemed that nothing had been stolen. Apple’s tracking device is often an instrument used to recover lost or stolen items.