AirTag

AirTag 2 Gets Firmware Update

By Samantha Wiley
AirTag 2 Gets Firmware Update

A firmware update has been given to the AirTag 2, an accessory that you can put on your items to track them. The version number of the accessory moves up to 3.0.49 from 3.0.45, being the second firmware ever given to the product.


No information has been handed out on what came in the update, but usually updates for the AirTag feature improvements under the hood, and bug fixes. Apple also fixed the unnecessary tracking sound for finding an unknown AirTag more easily with Precision Finding.

AirTag 2 Gets Firmware Update

To check the firmware of your AirTag, open your Find My app, then go to the Items tab, and choose the AirTag in the list. There is no way to force an update to your AirTag with the firmware being downloaded by your connected iPhone over the air. Ensure the accessory is in range of your iPhone to get the update.


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