AirTags on Sale at $24.99 (1-Pack) and $78.99 (4-Pack)

Amazon has discounts on the Apple AirTag at $24.99 from $29.99, with the 4-pack tracker also on sale for $78.99 from $99.99.

Preview Product Price Apple AirTag $29.00 $24.99

The Apple AirTag can keep track of your things and devices using the Find My App. Setup is quick and easy, with instant pairing done in just one tap. AirTags have a built-in speaker to aid in finding your items, or you can simply ask Siri to find them for you. Location is very precise, leading you to your AirTag, whether nearby or far away with the assistance of Apple devices in Find My network. By putting the AirTag in Lost Mode, hundreds of millions of Apple users within the network can help locate your missing item and you’ll be notified when it’s found. Communications within the AirTag are encrypted for privacy of the user and remain anonymous. Information on the AirTag, such as location data and history, is never stored.

A discount isn’t often seen on the single pack, so $4 off is already a good deal. Get an Apple AirTag- or four of them, and start keeping track of your belongings today!