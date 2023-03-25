AirTags used by authorities in Drug bust

The DEA used an AirTag to track drug-making items from China to a US manufacturer.

According to a Forbes report, border agents intercepted two packages containing pill dyes and a pill press and promptly contacted the DEA as they suspected it will be sent to a drug dealer. The Drug Enforcement Agency opted to put in an AirTag to see where it goes.

In the shared search warrant, it was said that an AirTag offered benefits, including ‘precise location information’ so investigators could ‘obtain evidence about where the drugs are stored and its proceeds.’ A retired detective said that an AirTag may have been preferred as it has more reliable connectivity, or that GPS has failed the police in the past.

AirTags may not have been the best option as they tend to produce an audible sound when separated from the owner for too long, and the device can be viewed using an iPhone or Android phone.