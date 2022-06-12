AirTags used to catch chronic thief

North Carolina police recently tracked down and apprehended a thief with an Apple AirTag.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers received word that a thief stole a backpack. Fortunately, an AirTag was attached to it and proved to be a crucial factor in solving the case.

The backpack’s owner provided information on the AirTag via the Find My app, and the police promptly went to the location and arrested the suspect, Javiere Green.

Green sped off in his car and was chased down before getting arrested. Upon checking, it seemed that Green had previous theft records, as well as breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Apple’s AirTags are often used to track down lost and stolen items. In May this year, an Australian man was able to retrieve a bag that contained camera equipment, while in May, a Portland man was arrested for stealing a backpack that had the tracking device.