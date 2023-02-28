AirTags used to expose recycling flaw in Singapore

Apple’s AirTags have been used to prove a Singapore recycling venture has failed.

The Singapore government and Dow, a chemical producer, entered a joint recycling program where rubber from donated shoes will be used to construct running tracks and playgrounds in 2022. An investigation involving tracking devices saw that not all shoes were sent to the recycling bin but rather sent overseas.

Reuters tested the program by donating shoes with AirTags on them, and tracked where they were going. Some of the tagged shoes were sent to Indonesia via a goods exporter hired for the recycling scheme.

Reuters then presented the findings to Dow, who opened an investigation with the help of sponsors and Sport Singapore to see what was happening. Also, Dow said that its project partners remain committed to the recycling and collection process, but they won’t allow the unauthorized expert or removal of shoes that were collected through the program.