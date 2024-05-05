News

Ajax LLM arriving on iOS 18 Siri

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18 Siri

Apple’s voice assistant Siri is expected to receive an AI-powered boost from the company’s Ajax LLM.

Advertisements

Several system components are set to receive AI upgrades, with Siri, Safari, and Spotlight Search being the most notable ones. Rumors have begun springing up in regards to AI coming to the iOS 18, and generative AI arriving on various platforms and hardware as well. Apple’s plan is to develop generative AI for practical uses while preserving user privacy by making the LLM on-device. Instead of short-term entertainment value, Apple might be aiming to improve its systems using generative AI.

iOS 18 Siri

For Siri and Safari, text summarization is boosted via an Intelligent Search feature, which means users can get a brief summary of any webpage. Siri might have a similar update for Messages and relay content in a simplified way. iOS 18 is expected to be revealed during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Studio Display
Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro might have under-screen Face ID
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Report points to an Apple Vision Pro launch in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Swift Student Challenge
Apple Swift Student Challenge winners receive notification
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple launches newest iPhone ad, ‘Find Your Friends’
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 may have slimmer MagSafe parts
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple cuts Vision Pro production numbers, due to low demand
2 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Future of Mac: Will the iPad merge and bring touch input?
3 Min Read
Future of iPhone charging: USB-C or wireless?
Future of iPhone charging: USB-C or wireless?
3 Min Read
Anker 20W USB-C Charger
The Anker 20W USB-C Charger Block is Just $9.99
1 Min Read
Microsoft
Microsoft rolls out passkeys
1 Min Read
Lost your password?