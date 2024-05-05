Ajax LLM arriving on iOS 18 Siri

Apple’s voice assistant Siri is expected to receive an AI-powered boost from the company’s Ajax LLM.

Several system components are set to receive AI upgrades, with Siri, Safari, and Spotlight Search being the most notable ones. Rumors have begun springing up in regards to AI coming to the iOS 18, and generative AI arriving on various platforms and hardware as well. Apple’s plan is to develop generative AI for practical uses while preserving user privacy by making the LLM on-device. Instead of short-term entertainment value, Apple might be aiming to improve its systems using generative AI.

For Siri and Safari, text summarization is boosted via an Intelligent Search feature, which means users can get a brief summary of any webpage. Siri might have a similar update for Messages and relay content in a simplified way. iOS 18 is expected to be revealed during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.