Johnson & Johnson CEO joins Apple’s board of directors

The Cupertino based tech giant Apple announced today that the chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, Alex Gorsky, is joining the company’s board. Gorsky has been elected to be part of the board of directors. He will reportedly bring his leadership experience to the iPhone maker which has been constantly working on bringing more and more health features through its smartwatch and services.

It was only during the tenure of Gorsky at Johnson & Johnson that the company took off to become the world’s largest healthcare company. It was especially during his leadership as CEO and chairman. The company is now considered to be one of the foremost innovative companies in research and development for upcoming health tech.

Leader in healthcare technology

“Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re excited to welcome him to Apple’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.”

Alex Gorsky joined Johnson & Johnson in 1988. Since then, he has taken various roles in sales, marketing, and management. He became the CEO of the company in 2012; he pushed for innovation and technology.

“As a thoughtful and passionate leader, Alex has helped bring cutting-edge technologies to some of healthcare’s most urgent and complex challenges,” said Apple’s chairman Arthur Levinson. “His voice and vision will help Apple continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives through the power of technology.”

“I’ve long shared Apple’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities,” said Alex Gorsky. “It’s an honour to join Apple’s board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live.”