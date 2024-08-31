Alexa to get a boost from Claude AI

Amazon will be launching a revamped Alexa that’s powered by the Claude AI technology, according to Reuters.

Alexa will be integrated with Claude AI this October, with the decision coming after internal testing revealed the in-house software is too slow to be integrated into Alexa. Early versions were said to be troublesome, with Amazon’s in-house AI having difficulty responding to prompts, even taking longer than 5 seconds to give out an acknowledgment and a reply to users. The new Alexa, dubbed ‘remarkable’, is believed to have more advanced capabilities than the older version. Amazon promises more complex and context-aware conversations once it rolls out to the public.

Amazon intends for the revamped Alexa to be locked behind a subscription fee of somewhere between $5 to $10 per month. The decision to partner with Anthropic is unlike Amazon, which tends to rely in-house for such developments. The exact date for the new Alexa’s debut is still unspecified.