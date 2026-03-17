Alicia Keys Holds Impromptu Concert To Start Off Celebrations

Alicia Keys kicked off the 50th anniversary of Apple by hosting an impromptu concert in New York at the Grand Central Terminal Apple store as the company shut down the store unbeknownst to the public. The company invited certain content creators to the area, and the performance was kept mum until the artist took to the stage.

Apple and Alicia Keys have a history as she has performed in the past during Apple events many times, a notable one was back in September 2016, when she was in London in the Apple Music Festival 19, and in 2022, as part of the live concert series of the company.

This private concert is one of many celebrations Apple plans to hold and will happen during the next few weeks, as the company will be holding worldwide gatherings throughout the month. The company was founded in 1976 April 1.