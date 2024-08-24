News

All-screen MacBook debut likely in 2027

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the all-screen MacBook has been hit with delays and might launch later in 2027.

Rumors about a foldable all-screen MacBook have surfaced, with Jeff Pu, Ross Young, and Kuo confirming the fact that Apple is indeed developing a foldable, all-display laptop with an 18.8-inch or 20.2-inch screen when unfolded. In its folded state, the MacBook is said to have an on-screen keyboard that has a seamless integration with the display, and as a monitor when fully opened. The laptop could be paired with an external keyboard and act as a desktop setup with a large screen.

MacBook

Display panels for the unreleased MacBook were said to start in Q4 of 2025, with LG Display tasked as the supplier. In Kuo’s latest X post, however, he said that the 20-inch model had been canceled, and Apple had chosen the 18.8-inch model instead.

