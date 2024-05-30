News

All-screen MacBook might have the M5 chip

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook

Apple’s rumored all-screen MacBook Pro is rumored to have the M5 chip and come in multiple sizes, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

A foldable MacBook Pro has been in the rumor mill for years, but it’s only now a reliable source has updated news. While folded, the MacBook Pro will appear to be an iPad, and Kuo said that Apple is thinking of releasing a Pro model with a 20.25-inch screen, as well as an 18.8-inch panel which would correspond to the 14-inch and 13-inch variants. The two new models will coincide with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup.

MacBook

It’s believed that LG will be the manufacturer of the panels and that production will begin from Q4 of 2024 through Q1 or Q2 of 2026. Furthermore, it’s believed that the foldable MacBook will be equipped with the M5 chips. Kuo said the bill of materials could be similar to that of the Vision Pro.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
