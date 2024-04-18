News

AltStore PAL marketplace opens in EU

By Samantha Wiley
Alternative marketplace AltStore PAL has launched in the European Union.

AltStore PAL is one of the first alternative marketplaces to launch in the EU following regulations that allow it. The open-source app is made to distribute apps coming from independent developers. When it opened there were two apps available, namely Clip and Delta game emulator. AltStore is intended to be a decentralized marketplace where there is no directory, which means developers will have to find a way to advertise and promote their apps to those who might be interested.

AltStore PAL

App distribution for AltStore PAL is free. However, apps that have been downloaded over a million times in a year will be required to pay 0.50 euro for Core Technology Fee. AltStore PAL will be charged 0.50 euros per install, and the developer will be charging 1.50 euros annually for access. EU users can download the marketplace via the official AltStore website.

