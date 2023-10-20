Amazon Adds 40 countries in latest Apple Podcasts expansion for Alexa

Amazon has updated its Alexa ecosystem for Apple Podcasts to 40 countries.

Apple Podcasts for Alexa has gone live in the UK, the US, Turkiye, Thailand, Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, South Korea, South Africa, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Poland, Philippines, Peru, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Mexico, Malaysia, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Ireland, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Finland, Ecuador, Denmark, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and Argentina.

The recent launch means Apple Podcast subscribers can now have Alexa play content via the Podcasts app. Apple ID linking to the app allows for playback sync across supported Alexa and Apple devices. There’s also an option to have Apple Podcasts as the default playback software in the app.

A new Apple support document reflected the new additions, which can be viewed on the official page. For integration and setup, users can go to the support document for help.