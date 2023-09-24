Amazon adds ‘ad-free’ charge to Prime Video service

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will have to pay an additional $2.99 per month to watch ad-free videos starting in 2024.

The company said that having the fee allows them to ‘continue investing in compelling content’, as well as ‘increase the investment over time.’ The announcement claims that Amazon wishes to have ‘fewer ads compared to linear TV and other providers.’

Subscribers who do not wish to see any advertising will have the option to add a $2.99 charge monthly as part of its new ‘ad-free’ option. Amazon says that Prime members will be sent notifications a few weeks before the ads are implemented and contain instructions on how they can change their plans to have ad-free content. However, Amazon did not say the exact date on when the ad-free tier will be implemented, only hinting that it will arrive in early 2024.