Amazon and WarnerMedia agree on HBO Now extension

Amazon and media giant WarnerMedia have come to an agreement that HBO Now subscribers can get extended views on their Fire TV.

Subscribers of HBO Now can continue watching content on Fire TV devices as WarnerMedia works in rebranding the streaming service. On Fire TV, the name will be changed from HBO Now to just ‘HBO’.

HBO Max will be replacing both HBO Now and HBO Go. Fire TV customers will lose the HBO Go app on July 31. For Apple TV, iPad and iPhone owners, the change is simpler- there’s a new HBO Max app that can be downloaded and will replace HBO Now. HBO Go users can log in with the same credentials in the HBO Max app.

In related news, Comcast reports a Q2 earning and how they gained 10 million subscribers for its Peacock streaming service. The service began in July and offered Comcast customers content on their Apple TV, iPad and iPhone. Also, CBS All Access has been updated with more movies and TV shows.